High Sheriff to proclaim succession of King Charles III at Mold on Sunday

The official proclamation to announce the death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession of Charles III as King will be made in Clwyd at Shire Hall, in Mold, at 1pm on Sunday by the High Sheriff of Clwyd, Zoë Henderson.

She will make the announcement in English with Judge Rhys Rowlands, who attended her Declaration in Ruthin in March, reading the proclamation in Welsh.

Charles will be formally proclaimed King at a historic Accession Council in an ancient ceremony at St James’s Palace on Saturday, followed by the principal proclamation, by the Garter King of Arms at 11am to a trumpet fanfare from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s, with gun salutes in Hyde Park and at the Tower of London.

A second proclamation at the Royal Exchange in the City of London will be read one hour later, at noon. Separate proclamations will be read in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland at noon on Sunday with county declarations an hour later.

The High Sheriff said: “I was at a fund-raiser for Theatr Clwyd in Llanferres when I heard about Her Majesty’s death – the proclamation is one of the roles a High Sheriff has and is one you hope you never have to carry out.

“I think she has been unbelievably amazing. She has been there for the nation and has been there as a role model for women just at a time when women were coming into their own.

“She has been a role model for everyone with the way she has conducted herself and the leadership she has shown.

“I share with her that utter love of horses and dogs which has been a huge passion and comfort to her and which has given her a tremendous amount of happiness – she was still riding early this year which was remarkable and wonderful to see.

“I attended a small service of Eucharist at St Mary’s Church in Llanfair DC, near Ruthin, led by the Rev Richard Carter, the High Sheriff’s Chaplain, to pay my respects to the Queen this morning (Friday).

“I’m very proud to be in the position I am as the monarch’s representative in Clwyd. It’s a huge honour.”

The origins of the office of High Sheriff, appointed by the Monarch, date back to Saxon times when the ‘Shire Reeve’ was responsible to the king for the maintenance of law and order within the shire, or county, and for the collection and return of taxes due to the Crown.

Zoë Henderson’s duties as High Sheriff include supporting the police and emergency services in the preserved county of Clwyd, and assisting the Lord Lieutenant, Henry Fetherstonhaugh, in the event of any Royal visits to the county and to sitting with and supporting judges and magistrates.

She is supported by the Under-Sheriff of Clwyd, Sarah Noton, Managing Director of North Wales and Cheshire law firm Swayne Johnson.

