Here’s when the Red Arrows will be flying in and out of Hawarden Airport next weekend

There’s a treat in store for Red Arrows fans in Flintshire on August Bank Holiday weekend when the world-famous aerobatics display team will use Hawarden Airport as a base for their Rhyl Air Show displays.

It will be the Reds first visit the airfield – next to Airbus Broughton – for some time as they use it for an overnight stop.

For the first time in Rhyl Air Show’s history, The Red Arrows have confirmed aerial displays for both days, Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

Chocs Away, the popular diner based at the airport confirmed last month that the team will be returning to Hawarden.

In a post on its Facebook page, the diner has now revealed the times the distinctive red Hawk fast jets will be flying in and out of the airfield over the weekend.

On Saturday, the team will arrive at 2.50 pm and then depart again at 4.50pm for their first performance of the weekend above Rhyl seafront.,

The Red Arrows will arrive back at Hawarden Airport at 5.27pm for an overnight stop.

Sunday, the team will leave at 4.20pm for their second performance at Rhyl airshow, arriving back at Hawarden at 4.57pm.

They will then depart at 7.20 pm for their flight back to their Scampton base.

As always weather plays its part and poor conditions can result in performances being pulled.

According to current weather forecasts, over the weekend it will be cloudy with a light breeze and a small chance of rain, that could of course change.

As in past Red Arrows visits to Hawarden Airport, roads around the airfield will be very busy as people attempt to find vantage points to watch the jets taking off.

Chocs Away have said the “weekend will be extremely and exceptionally busy!! We ask that you take extra care getting on and off site.”

As well as the Red Arrows, the Typhoon Display Team, the BBMF Lancaster, Grob Tutor Display Team and two Spitfires have also been confirmed for both days of Rhyl Airshow.

The award winning air show is fast becoming North Wales’s biggest free seafront event and the 2022 show will feature spectacular aerial displays and land-based attractions and entertainment.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said: “Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, in partnership with Denbighshire County Council, is thrilled to be bringing back the now ‘UK renowned’ Rhyl Air Show.”

“The Rhyl Air show is considered one of the most spectacular events across the North Wales coast.”

