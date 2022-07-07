Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 7th Jul 2022

Updated: Thu 7th Jul

Health officials confirm further two cases of Monkeypox identified in Wales

An additional two cases of monkeypox have been identified in Wales.

Public health officials say this brings the total number of cases up to 18.

Richard Firth, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales said: “Public Health Wales is today (07 July) confirming that two additional cases of monkeypox have been identified in Wales.

“This brings the total in Wales to eighteen. The cases are being managed appropriately.

“To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patients will be disclosed.”

Monkeypox is a rare illness often associated with travel to Central and Western Africa, it is usually a mild illness that does not spread easily between people and usually gets better by itself, with most people recovering within a few weeks.

While the risk to the general population is believed to be low, given that there are a number of UK cases not associated with foreign travel, we are continuing to monitor and investigate the situation.

If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Backache
  • Swollen glands
  • Shivering (chills)
  • Exhaustion

A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals, hands and feet. The rash changes and goes through different stages, and can look like chickenpox, before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

The symptoms usually clear up in two to four weeks.

Monkeypox can be spread when a person comes into close contact with a person infected with the virus or contaminated items the infected person has touched.

The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).

Person-to-person spread is uncommon, but may occur through touching clothing, bedding or towels used by an infected person, touching monkeypox skin lesions or scabs, particularly if your own skin has sores or cuts and the coughs or sneezes of an infected person.

If you think you have monkeypox symptoms – however mild you should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health clinic immediately – and
avoid close personal or sexual contact with others until you’ve consulted a medical professional.

 

