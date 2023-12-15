Health Minister Eluned Morgan not standing in First Minister race

Health Minister Eluned Morgan has declared her decision to not pursue the position of first minister of Wales.

The announcement came via a statement on the social media platform X, known formerly as Twitter, signalling a definitive end to speculation about her potential candidacy.

Eluned Morgan, who represents Mid and West Wales as a Member of the Senedd, had previously contended for the leadership of Welsh Labour in 2018, finishing third.

Her experience and profile had made her a notable potential candidate in the leadership discussions following Mark Drakeford's announcement of plans to resign after five years in the top position.

In the wake of her announcement, the Welsh Labour Party continues its search for a new leader who will take up the mantle from Drakeford.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced he will run for leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister.

Mr Gething, who served as health minister during the coronavirus pandemic, said he does so "in recognition of the huge task ahead of us, both as a party and government."

Ms Morgan's decision not to stand echoes her commitment to her current responsibilities as Health Minister, especially amid the ongoing challenges facing the health sector, particularly in north Wales.

In a statement, Morgan expressed her deep appreciation for Mark Drakeford's dedicated service to Wales and his support during her ministry in his government.

She acknowledged the encouragement received from fellow Members of the Senedd, MPs, councillors, and party members who urged her to consider a leadership bid.

Ms Morgan said her "unwavering focus remains dedicated to navigating the health service through what will undoubtedly be one of the most challenging winters, exacerbated by the severe financial constraints and economic challenges brought about by the Tories' mismanagement of the economy".

"I stand ready to support the next Labour leader in Wales to deliver a political programme that will focus on delivering social justice, growing the economy, and protecting the most vulnerable in society."

