Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 18th Sep 2021

Health board to ‘escalate’ Covid response as pressure of North Wales hospitals increases beyond predicted levels

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The North Wales health board could escalate its response to Covid-19 as pressure on hospitals has increased beyond the predicted level.

Coronavirus rates have risen rapidly in the region in recent weeks, ranging from 384.4 cases per 100,000 people in Flintshire to 540.9 in Conwy, according to the latest rolling seven-day figures.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said the easing of restrictions had led to more people mixing, with increased admissions to hospitals as a result.

It has also caused delays at emergency departments and in ambulance response times.

Board members will be asked next week to approve stepping up its response level in light of the issues faced.

It effectively means high level meetings will be held on a more regular basis to monitor the situation but will not result in the return to what the board described as “full command and control status”.

Louise Brereton, board secretary, said in a report: “With the lifting of many measures, social mobility has increased, and community transmission rates of Covid-19 have increased significantly.

“This has led to an increase in rates of admission to hospitals, further outbreaks in closed settings such as residential and nursing care, increasing staff absence rates due to positive test results or self-isolating.

“Alongside this increase in impact of the pandemic, other unscheduled care pressures have increased rapidly, with attendances at emergency departments and emergency admissions also increased beyond the predicted levels.

“The social care system is also facing unprecedented challenges due to recruitment and retention problems.

“This is resulting in an increase in patients who no longer require hospitalisation remaining in our care, exacerbating problems with flow through the whole system and fragility of the sector overall.

“The combined impact has resulted in escalation in situation reporting levels, delays in ambulance conveyancing and handover, delays in admissions and discharges, cancellation of elective care and harm.

“In the light of the deteriorating situation, EIMT (executive incident management team) had moved to twice-weekly meetings, one touch base meeting and one full meeting.

“As the health board response moves from monitoring and surveillance to higher escalation, it is proposed that EIMT meets three times a week, to enable rapid escalation of issues and agile decision-making, including the implementation of surge measures as needed.

“To support the greater frequency and to ensure appropriate governance and scrutiny, it is also proposed that the cabinet be reconvened on a fortnightly basis.”

The report will be discussed at a meeting of board members on Thursday.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales Fire Service apologises after planned full time firefighter recruitment drive “paused”

News

Burton Mere Wetlands: RSPB nature reserve on Dee Estuary celebrating 10th anniversary with free entry next weekend

News

Jack Sargeant calls for more lifesaving defibrillators in Deeside

News

Wales begins countdown to end the physical punishment of children

News

Drakeford: “Lines of communication are always open” if military needed to help reduce demand on ambulance service

News

Wales’ Chief Medical Officer encourages pregnant women to have COVID-19 vaccine

News

Mum ready for delayed London Marathon challenge in support of Hope House

News

Welsh government working with “enforcement authorities” to make sure face covering rules in shops “are properly observed” 

News

North Wales cyber police alert over hacked Facebook accounts asking friends for money

News





Read 418,460 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn