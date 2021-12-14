Health board sending out two-way text messages inviting people for a booster jab
Several people have been in touch with Deeside.com asking about the validity of a text message inviting them for a booster jab.
The text message is different from previous ones being sent out as it gives the recipient options to select alternative times and dates.
Anyone else in @DeesideDotCom had a text like this supposedly offering an appointment for a vaccine booster? Booster appointments being allocated by letter, not text, as far as I know – and previous texts have been from “NHS Wales”, not a private number. Smells like a scam to me. pic.twitter.com/JvEBqmBDSE
We contacted Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board who told us the text messages are legitimate.
In an update on social media, the health board said today: : “We have started to send two-way text messages to invite those eligible for their COVID19 booster appointment.”
“This text messaging service allows you to select alternative and times dates (if we have them at that location) if you are unable to attend your original appointment.”
What happens if you respond with option 1 • You will be provided with alternative dates and times. Please note that these options will expire in 10 minutes. • If you do not reply within 10 minutes then your original appointment from the first text message will be reserved for you.
What happens if you respond with option 2 • We have registered that you have declined the offer of the COVID-19 vaccination and have opted-out of receiving any future invitations for COVID-19 vaccinations. • Please call our COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre to arrange future appointments – 03000 840004.
In the latest update on the booster effort in North Wales, Betsi Cadwalader Health Board said:
Following last night’s announcement from the Welsh Government, we need to administer around 215,000 additional COVID-19 vaccinations in just 18 days.
The logistics involved in more than tripling our current vaccination rate are extremely challenging, but we are confident that we can make booster jabs available to all eligible adults in North Wales by December 31st.
We are working incredibly hard behind the scenes to make this happen – but we need time to put the necessary building blocks in place.
Over the next week, hundreds of additional staff and volunteers will join our vaccination effort.
This will enable capacity at our existing vaccination clinics to increase and for them to open later.
Additional clinics will also be introduced (including drop ins) and many more GP Practices and community pharmacies will begin delivering boosters.
How to get your booster
While some details still need to be worked through, this is how people can expect to access their booster vaccine:
- If you’ve not yet been invited you will soon be able to book online or attend a drop in clinic (further details to follow soon). Some people may be invited directly by their GP practice or community pharmacy – but we urge people not to phone up to enquire about appointments at this time.
- If you already have an appointment in December please keep to it. Don’t contact us to rearrange as this slows down our efforts to protect others.
- If you have already been invited to an appointment in January, we will contact you soon to invite you to book an appointment online during December.
- If you are housebound there is no need to contact us. We already have your details and are working as quickly as we can to get to you before the end of December.
How to access a first or second dose for all eligible age groups
Its never too late to come forward for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – even if you turned it down when it was first offered.
You will soon be able to book first and second doses online.
We will also have walk-in opportunities and we’ll publicise these online and in the local media wherever possible.
We will provide a further update tomorrow. Please don’t contact the health board or your GP Practice to try and book an appointment as we won’t be able to book you in any sooner.
