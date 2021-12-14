Health board sending out two-way text messages inviting people for a booster jab

Several people have been in touch with Deeside.com asking about the validity of a text message inviting them for a booster jab.

The text message is different from previous ones being sent out as it gives the recipient options to select alternative times and dates.

Anyone else in @DeesideDotCom had a text like this supposedly offering an appointment for a vaccine booster? Booster appointments being allocated by letter, not text, as far as I know – and previous texts have been from “NHS Wales”, not a private number. Smells like a scam to me. pic.twitter.com/JvEBqmBDSE — Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@gareth71) December 12, 2021

We contacted Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board who told us the text messages are legitimate.

In an update on social media, the health board said today: : “We have started to send two-way text messages to invite those eligible for their COVID19 booster appointment.”

“This text messaging service allows you to select alternative and times dates (if we have them at that location) if you are unable to attend your original appointment.”

What happens if you respond with option 1 • You will be provided with alternative dates and times. Please note that these options will expire in 10 minutes. • If you do not reply within 10 minutes then your original appointment from the first text message will be reserved for you.

What happens if you respond with option 2 • We have registered that you have declined the offer of the COVID-19 vaccination and have opted-out of receiving any future invitations for COVID-19 vaccinations. • Please call our COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre to arrange future appointments – 03000 840004.

In the latest update on the booster effort in North Wales, Betsi Cadwalader Health Board said: