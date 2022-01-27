Hawarden’s Glynne Arms hosting Burns inspired feasting and drinking with Dà Mhìle distillery

The Glynne Arms in Hawarden is holding an evening of Burns inspired feasting and drinking with Dà Mhìle distillery on Friday, 28th Jan.

Earlier this week, Scots around the world celebrated Burns Night, the annual tribute to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns.

Scotland’s national bard certainly knew how to enjoy and celebrate life, renowned for both his love of revelry and for penning the world’s new year anthem – Auld Lang Syne

Robert Burns was born in Ayrshire on January 25, 1759 and he went on to become one of the most famous figures in Scotland’s history.

He died at the age of just 37 in 1796. The first-ever Burns Night took place six years later and it has become a staple of the Scottish calendar ever since.

On Friday the Glynne Arms will be offering a special three-course Burns Night menu and tasting of exclusive organic Welsh whiskies from Dà Mhìle distillery – a Welsh twist on Scottish classics!

Dà Mhìle (pronounced Da-Vee-Lay) is an organic distillery based on a family farm in Ceredigion.

They make a range of spirits that are inspired their our surroundings and environmental ethos.

Dà Mhìle Whisky Tasting

Mike from Dà Mhìle will guide people through the story of their unique distillery and the wonderful organic spirits they’ve become famous for whilst tasting some of their exclusive spirits; including one of their new as yet unreleased whiskies, their famous Single Malt and limited edition Sherry Cask whisky.

Then enjoy our specially created 3 course Burns Night Supper followed by a Dà Mhìle Hot dark rum Toddy around the fire in the courtyard with music.

Rhiannon from Dà Mhìle said: “Being tucked away in deepest West Wales, it’s very east to slip into a habit of focusing on events and promo across south Wales and the M4 corridor.”

“On the rare occasions that we make our way up to mid-wales and beyond, we’ve always had successful events and a brilliant time!”

“We’re very happy to have been invited and we hope the people of Hawarden enjoy our whiskies and have an evening of high spirits!”

To book, click here: https://www.opentable. com/booking/experiences- availability?rid=157629& restref=157629&experienceId= 64482

Dà Mhìle will also be hosting an outdoor Whisky Takeover at the Hawarden Estate Farm Shop from 1pm on Saturday 29 January where they’ll have a range of their whiskies and spirits available alongside their amazing smoked Teifi cheese!

There will also be Hot Toddies made with their special Dark Skies rum to keep the grown ups warm while you explore the Winter Art Garden: https:// hawardenestate.co.uk/winter- art-garden).