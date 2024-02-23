Hawarden: Belzona strengthens UK presence with new £3m state-of-the-art facility

A global leader in advanced composite materials and industrial coatings has opened a new multi-million-pound facility in Hawarden.

Belzona UK, a pillar in the maintenance and repair industry since 1952, proudly unveiled its independent UK distributorship with the official opening of its new facility on Manor Lane.

The strategic investment fortifies Belzona’s commitment to the UK market and marks a significant advancement in the company’s leading role within the industry.

The new £3 million hub features a cutting-edge training and application area.

The facility boasts a modern presentation suite and a practical workshop that spans an impressive 585 square metres.

Accompanying this space is a fully operational warehouse of 900 square metres, ensuring an ample supply of products is always on hand.

Already functioning at full capacity, the training programmes have hit the ground running, with EDF Energy participating in a session on 16 January to a fully booked audience.

The programmes, which cover a range of topics from Machinery & Equipment to Buildings & Structures, are tailored to meet the diverse needs of industry maintenance professionals.

The facility also offers custom courses, promising a rich variety of learning opportunities for clients. Interested parties can anticipate the 2024 training schedule, which will soon be accessible via the Belzona UK website.

The official opening ceremony took place just before the firm’s 72nd anniversary with a speech from Director, Philip Robinson and ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by Belzona’s President, Joel Svendsen.

Also in attendance were Councillors for Flintshire and Welsh Government officials, including Cllr Gladys and Dave Healey, and Lord Barry Jones, the beloved former MP who has served the Flintshire community for over 50 years and been granted the freedom of the county.

Philip Robinson, Applications and Training Director, commented, “Today, as we open this new office, we are reinforcing our dedication to the UK market. Although the Belzona brand has branched out to the furthest reaches of the globe over the years, the UK remains one of the most important markets Belzona has.”

Philip adds, “Belzona UK now has its own dedicated on-demand stock, product application and training centre, all built with the UK market in mind. This provides Belzona UK with the autonomy it needs to best serve its clients for years to come.”

