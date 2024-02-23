Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd Feb 2024

Hawarden: Belzona strengthens UK presence with new £3m state-of-the-art facility

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A global leader in advanced composite materials and industrial coatings has opened a new multi-million-pound facility in Hawarden.

Belzona UK, a pillar in the maintenance and repair industry since 1952, proudly unveiled its independent UK distributorship with the official opening of its new facility on Manor Lane.

The strategic investment fortifies Belzona’s commitment to the UK market and marks a significant advancement in the company’s leading role within the industry.

The new £3 million hub features a cutting-edge training and application area.

The facility boasts a modern presentation suite and a practical workshop that spans an impressive 585 square metres.

Accompanying this space is a fully operational warehouse of 900 square metres, ensuring an ample supply of products is always on hand.

Already functioning at full capacity, the training programmes have hit the ground running, with EDF Energy participating in a session on 16 January to a fully booked audience.

The programmes, which cover a range of topics from Machinery & Equipment to Buildings & Structures, are tailored to meet the diverse needs of industry maintenance professionals.

The facility also offers custom courses, promising a rich variety of learning opportunities for clients. Interested parties can anticipate the 2024 training schedule, which will soon be accessible via the Belzona UK website.

The official opening ceremony took place just before the firm’s 72nd anniversary with a speech from Director, Philip Robinson and ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by Belzona’s President, Joel Svendsen.

Also in attendance were Councillors for Flintshire and Welsh Government officials, including Cllr Gladys and Dave Healey, and Lord Barry Jones, the beloved former MP who has served the Flintshire community for over 50 years and been granted the freedom of the county.

Philip Robinson, Applications and Training Director, commented, “Today, as we open this new office, we are reinforcing our dedication to the UK market. Although the Belzona brand has branched out to the furthest reaches of the globe over the years, the UK remains one of the most important markets Belzona has.”

Philip adds, “Belzona UK now has its own dedicated on-demand stock, product application and training centre, all built with the UK market in mind. This provides Belzona UK with the autonomy it needs to best serve its clients for years to come.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Welsh Parliament narrowly rejects call for Wales-specific Covid-19 inquiry
  • Mold: MS praises ‘inspirational’ social enterprise “empowering” the community
  • Jack Sargeant MS calls for action to protect Flintshire residents from flooding

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Welsh Parliament narrowly rejects call for Wales-specific Covid-19 inquiry

    News

    Mold: MS praises ‘inspirational’ social enterprise “empowering” the community

    News

    Jack Sargeant MS calls for action to protect Flintshire residents from flooding

    News

    Discover Loggerheads’ rich history and landscapes with ranger led guided walks

    News

    Chester and Civil War history in sight in new student-run exhibition

    News

    Petrol up 3p and diesel by 4p in just three weeks, RAC data shows

    News

    Take care of your tyres – as tyre faults come out top in latest breakdown figures

    News

    Electrifying live orchestra to perform at Chester Racecourse for Ibiza Classics evening

    News

    Calls to increase Council Tax premium on long-term empty properties in Flintshire

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn