Posted: Tue 23rd Aug 2022

Hawarden artist set to host first solo exhibition on Wednesday

A Flintshire artist is set for her first solo exhibition on Wednesday in Hawarden.

Abby Browne started her business last year, her reputation as an artist has grown rapidly and has sold her artwork to buyers in Europe, the USA and Australia as well as the UK.

Abbey – who comes from Hawarden – has overcome her own personal battles over the years having struggled with alcohol addiction for most of her adult life.

At the age of 40, Abby was diagnosed with autism which she says has gifted her with artistic abilities.

Now three years sober, Abby said addiction and autism have both “had a strong influence on my artwork and I look to try and bring pleasure, beauty and hope through my art.”

Her artwork is mainly in acrylic and some mixed media, Abby says it is “semi abstract floral and enchanted, magical artwork.”

The exhibition takes place at Hawarden Institute on Wednesday 24th August between 6 – 9pm.

Abby will be exhibiting framed art prints, mounted art prints and high-quality Hahnemule German Etching art prints.

She said: “I’m so excited regarding my exhibition at the Hawarden Institute tomorrow evening and look forward to seeing those who can make it.”

  • Hawarden Institute
  • Wednesday 24th August
  • 6 – 9pm
  • Complimentary glass of wine/juice
  • Free Parking (signposted at entrance) to the rear of the building.

