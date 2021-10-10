Have your say on childcare provision in your local area

Parents, guardians and carers are being invited to have their say on childcare provision in the Flintshire area.

The survey has been launched by the Welsh Government and local authorities across Wales.

A spokesperson for Wrexham Council said: “We want to understand more about your childcare needs, be it for young children or older children needing before and after school or holiday care.

“We want to hear about your experience of finding suitable childcare as this will help us plan for the future.

You can have your say on childcare provision in your area here. The survey is open until midnight on 24 October 2021.