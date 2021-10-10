Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 10th Oct 2021

Have your say on childcare provision in your local area

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Parents, guardians and carers are being invited to have their say on childcare provision in the Flintshire area.

The survey has been launched by the Welsh Government and local authorities across Wales.

A spokesperson for Wrexham Council said: “We want to understand more about your childcare needs, be it for young children or older children needing before and after school or holiday care.

“We want to hear about your experience of finding suitable childcare as this will help us plan for the future.

You can have your say on childcare provision in your area here. The survey is open until midnight on 24 October 2021.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

RNLI Flint cancels this years firework display as lifeboat team unable to put in place the “necessary safeguards”

News

Coleg Cambria: Bryn Williams calls for hospitality sector support as new students welcomed to chef academy

News

“Don’t try and cope on your own”: North Wales Coastguard Alex urges people to talk following own struggles with tragic outcome

News

World Mental Health Day: How heading outdoors can boost your mood

News

Health studio’s gruelling 36 hour fundraiser challenge raises enough money to buy two life saving defibrillators

News

World Mental Health Day: No suitable places for young people in crisis, warns Children’s Commissioner for Wales

News

Deeside based housebuilder Redrow wins global award for efforts to reduce waste

News

SATURDAY: Tim Hortons, Primark, Cineworld and Footasylum amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton jobs fair

News

Positive Open Day experience opened up new world to Glyndwr student

News





Read 404,645 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn