Have you seen missing dog Blue who went missing while out in Wepre Park on Sunday?

Blue, the large chocolate-coloured labrador has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

According to his owner, he went into the Brook near the rear entrance to Wepre Park and has not been seen since despite a desperate search.

Posting a message on the Connah’s Quay Facebook Page, Christine Lindop said: “We have all been out all day looking from the park down to the river.”

“Thanks to everyone that has helped look. Grateful if everyone in Wepre lane, Wepre Park, Mill lane, Killins Lane and Brook road could check there gardens particularly if they back into the brook. ”

“I’m hoping he will have hauled himself onto a bank somewhere.”

"He is the most

