Posted: Wed 10th Nov 2021

Updated: Wed 10th Nov

Hard work by “wonderful volunteers” will see 1000 sq ft of wildflower areas created in Connah’s Quay

Volunteers have been busy creating wildflower areas across Connah’s Quay parks and green spaces.

Our Back Yard – a project running across Connah’s Quay aims to improve green spaces and to support regular community volunteering.

In total the project will see 1000 sq ft of wildflower areas created in Golftyn, Central and Richmond parks in Connah’s Quay as well as expanding the wildflower areas by the Connah’s Quay library.

The project has also put a plan in place to manage the areas in the coming years.

The activities have been funded through the Local Native Partnership Challenge Fund and through Flintshire County Council Countryside Services. 

Amy Jones Our Back Yard coordinator said: “Volunteers have worked really hard these last few weeks to plant wildflowers and bulbs including daffodils, Tulips and Fritillary.”

“This will provide beautiful colour in the spring and summer as well as important areas for pollinators such as bees and butterflies.”

“We have received some really positive comments from local residents about which we really appreciate as well as the hard work from the wonderful volunteers who have helped make this happen.”



