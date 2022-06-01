Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Jun 2022

Updated: Wed 1st Jun

Happy Birthday: Flintshire born actor Jonathan Pryce turns 75 today

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Happy birthday to Flintshire born actor Sir Jonathan Pryce who turns 75 today.

The Game Of Thrones star, who was born in the village of Carmel, was knighted last year for his services to acting and charity work.

The Oscar-nominated actor will be on our screens sometime in November playing Prince Philip in the “The Crown.”

He will be opposite Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth for the Netflix drama’s final two seasons.

In the 1970s and 80s Jonathan established himself on the London stage with appearances in The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth and his Olivier-winning Hamlet.

For Comedians in London he won the Olivier and went on to win the 1977 Tony Award for his Broadway debut.

He was awarded his second Olivier and Tony for his performance in Miss Saigon.

He shot to cinematic fame in Terry Gilliam’s surreal epic Brazil and went on to cement his career with films as diverse as Tomorrow Never Dies, The Wife and the Man who Killed Don Quixote.

In 2020, he was an Academy and BAFTA award nominee for the film the Two Popes, for which he won the BAFTA Cymru.

Jonathan also appeared in the fifth and sixth seasons of Game of Thrones, when he played the High Sparrow.

Among charitable works he is a patron of the surgical charity Saving Faces and is an ambassador for Crisis.

He also does work for the Alzheimer’s Society.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Connah’s Quay sports worker with cerebral palsy designing fitness and exercise sessions for disabled gym users

News

Five beacons will be lit along Flintshire coast on Thursday evening for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

News

M56 driver too busy on phone to notice police vehicle with lights and sirens on trying to pass

News

Man arrested following burglary at a business premises in Flint

News

Santander customers facing online banking issues this morning

News

Groundwork North Wales Group Celebrates Volunteer Week 2022

News

New strategy to help resolve the hospitality staffing crisis in Wales has been launched

News

Stick With Your Mates: the key message as holidaymakers return to the Balearics

News

North Wales health board confirms changes to mask wearing in its hospitals

News





Read 423,286 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn