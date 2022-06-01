Happy Birthday: Flintshire born actor Jonathan Pryce turns 75 today

Happy birthday to Flintshire born actor Sir Jonathan Pryce who turns 75 today.

The Game Of Thrones star, who was born in the village of Carmel, was knighted last year for his services to acting and charity work.

The Oscar-nominated actor will be on our screens sometime in November playing Prince Philip in the “The Crown.”

He will be opposite Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth for the Netflix drama’s final two seasons.

In the 1970s and 80s Jonathan established himself on the London stage with appearances in The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth and his Olivier-winning Hamlet.

For Comedians in London he won the Olivier and went on to win the 1977 Tony Award for his Broadway debut.

He was awarded his second Olivier and Tony for his performance in Miss Saigon.

He shot to cinematic fame in Terry Gilliam’s surreal epic Brazil and went on to cement his career with films as diverse as Tomorrow Never Dies, The Wife and the Man who Killed Don Quixote.

In 2020, he was an Academy and BAFTA award nominee for the film the Two Popes, for which he won the BAFTA Cymru.

Jonathan also appeared in the fifth and sixth seasons of Game of Thrones, when he played the High Sparrow.

Among charitable works he is a patron of the surgical charity Saving Faces and is an ambassador for Crisis.

He also does work for the Alzheimer’s Society.