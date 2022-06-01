Groundwork North Wales Group Celebrates Volunteer Week 2022

The Groundwork North Wales Group of charities will be celebrating the difference volunteers make to their organisation and thanking them for all their time and dedication during this year’s Volunteers’ Week, which runs from 1-7 June 2022.

The Group includes; Groundwork North Wales – a social and environmental well-being charity; Wild Ground – a conservation charity and; Refurbs – an environmental charity – focussing on reducing waste and carbon footprint.

Groundwork North Wales Group run many projects that improve local green spaces, improve well-being, reduce waste, and protect the natural environment.

The Group has over thirty-five active volunteers who work hard to make a difference to the environment, to their community and to help other people lead healthier, happier lives.

Tony from Mancot is a dedicated volunteer for Groundwork North Wales, Refurbs and Pedal Power, giving time and effort to helping the environment and supporting people to enjoy healthy cycling activities.

Tony is an expert at bike repairs and since volunteering has gained his Cytec qualification in bike maintenance.

He gives his time to refurbishing and repairing bikes at Refurbs making them ready for the road again and ensuring they did not go to landfill.

He also volunteers at Pedal Power a charity supported by Groundwork North Wales that offers all ability cycling and accessible exercise for people with disabilities and those in poor health.

At Pedal Power he acts as bike mechanic, customer service supporter and all-round bike supporter. The service would be lost without his hard work.

Tony said, “Volunteering is a wonderful experience for me, and I now volunteer around 4 days each week. I really enjoy the practical side of bike repairs but also, I love meeting new people and helping them.”

Lorna Crawshaw, Head of Programmes and Partnerships for the Groundwork North Wales Group said, “We would like to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers for their commitment in supporting us.”

“Our work helps to create better neighbourhoods, conserve, and increase support for the natural environment, reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, support people living on low incomes to affordably furnish their homes, build skills and job prospects and to live and work in a greener way.”

“Much of the work we do would not be achieved or sustained without the help of our wonderful volunteers who go above and beyond to support our organisation. “