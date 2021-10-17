Greenfield Valley Trust: “Tremendous response” to future strategy consultation

The Greenfield Valley Trust has thanked the public for their ”tremendous response” to a recent future strategy consultation

The Trust is preparing a strategy for the future of the Valley for the next ten years.

Over the summer everyone with an interest in the future of the Greenfield Valley was invited to say what they thought and nearly 130 people took up the opportunity.

They answered questions online or on paper and, between them, put forward hundreds of ideas and comments.

After extending past the original 30 September end date to make sure every comment was collected, the consultation period formally ended on Friday 8th October.

Gwladys Harrison, the Chair of the Greenfield Valley Trust, said ‘We are delighted that so many people were prepared to help us by sharing their thoughts and ideas.”

“This reflects how important the Valley is to local people and visitors.”

“The Trust Board now wants to consider all these comments as it draws up the Valley’s ten-year strategy.”

“On behalf of the Board I would like to send our thanks to everyone who commented.”

Brenda Harvey, Greenfield Valley Trustee and lead on the preparation of the strategy, said: “This has been a tremendous response and we want to thank everyone.”

“We have already started analysing what has been said and soon we will publish a summary of the responses on our website at insert link to future page on website and in our visitor centre for everyone to see.”

“We are looking forward to using this information in preparing our strategy.”