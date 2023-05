Greenfield Valley Trust seeks new trustees for future development

The Greenfield Valley Trust, a charity working in partnership with Flintshire County Council, is on a mission to recruit new trustees. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The Trust is responsible for developing and implementing future plans for the Greenfield Valley, a cherished local landmark. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Greenfield Valley is a historic site and heritage park located in Holywell. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

It is known for its rich industrial heritage and picturesque natural surroundings. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The valley was once a hub of industrial activity during the 18th and 19th centuries, with numerous mills, factories, and mines operating in the area. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Greenfield Valley is now a popular destination for visitors of all ages. It offers a variety of activities and attractions that showcase its industrial past and natural surroundings. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The Trust and the Council work together to ensure that the valley remains a safe, attractive, and welcoming place for both local residents and visitors. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Their joint efforts focus on providing engaging attractions and events, as well as preserving and promoting the Valley’s rich history. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“We have recently embarked on delivering our ten-year plan and we are sure that there are many people in the region who could help,” said Brenda Harvey, Chair of the Greenfield Valley Trust. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The Trust is particularly interested in individuals with knowledge and experience in finance, marketing and promotion, tourism, law, heritage services, or fundraising. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The Trust currently has up to six vacancies on its board. While the roles are unpaid, they offer a rewarding and interesting opportunity to contribute to the future of the Greenfield Valley. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“Lots of people already volunteer with us bringing their specialist skills and we are now advertising this specific opportunity for new trustees,” Harvey added. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The trustees’ role is to provide direction and collaborate with other organisations to ensure the Valley’s financial sustainability while catering to the needs of the local community and visitors. As a charity, the Trust must abide by the rules set by the charity commission. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The Greenfield Valley Trust has recently launched its ten-year strategy, which is available online. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The strategy outlines ambitious plans for the Valley, including enhancing its natural environment, strengthening local communities, attracting tourists, and securing long-term economic sustainability. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Full details about the trustee roles and how to apply can be found at https://greenfieldvalley.com/ opportunities-and-vacancies/

