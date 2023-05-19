Greenfield Valley Trust seeks new trustees for future development
The Greenfield Valley Trust, a charity working in partnership with Flintshire County Council, is on a mission to recruit new trustees.
The Trust is responsible for developing and implementing future plans for the Greenfield Valley, a cherished local landmark.
Greenfield Valley is a historic site and heritage park located in Holywell.
It is known for its rich industrial heritage and picturesque natural surroundings.
The valley was once a hub of industrial activity during the 18th and 19th centuries, with numerous mills, factories, and mines operating in the area.
Greenfield Valley is now a popular destination for visitors of all ages. It offers a variety of activities and attractions that showcase its industrial past and natural surroundings.
The Trust and the Council work together to ensure that the valley remains a safe, attractive, and welcoming place for both local residents and visitors.
Their joint efforts focus on providing engaging attractions and events, as well as preserving and promoting the Valley’s rich history.
“We have recently embarked on delivering our ten-year plan and we are sure that there are many people in the region who could help,” said Brenda Harvey, Chair of the Greenfield Valley Trust.
The Trust is particularly interested in individuals with knowledge and experience in finance, marketing and promotion, tourism, law, heritage services, or fundraising.
The Trust currently has up to six vacancies on its board. While the roles are unpaid, they offer a rewarding and interesting opportunity to contribute to the future of the Greenfield Valley.
“Lots of people already volunteer with us bringing their specialist skills and we are now advertising this specific opportunity for new trustees,” Harvey added.
The trustees’ role is to provide direction and collaborate with other organisations to ensure the Valley’s financial sustainability while catering to the needs of the local community and visitors. As a charity, the Trust must abide by the rules set by the charity commission.
The Greenfield Valley Trust has recently launched its ten-year strategy, which is available online.
The strategy outlines ambitious plans for the Valley, including enhancing its natural environment, strengthening local communities, attracting tourists, and securing long-term economic sustainability.
