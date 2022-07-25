Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 25th Jul 2022

Good news for Flintshire Aldi workers who are set for second pay rise of the year

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Aldi is giving around 26,000 store workers a second pay increase this year. “maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket.”

From September, all hourly paid staff within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a “sector-leading” £10.50 an hour nationally.

Aldi says it also remains “the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth more than £830 a year.”

The new rates far exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage of £9.90 an hour nationally and £11.05 inside the M25.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our new rates of pay maintain Aldi’s position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket.

“This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our colleagues make in serving local communities across the country. Their outstanding efforts have ensured that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.”

Aldi is the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket and has more than 970 stores across Britain.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Monkeypox symptom list expanded as Wales reports further cases

News

Asda Queensferry back open following power cut

News

Airbus: Boost for Broughton wingmakers as German airline Condor commits to over 40 new jets

News

Over 60 acres of Flintshire land next to River Dee set for auction this week

News

Don’t miss out! Deadline for tax credits renewals is 31 July

News

Social work students in Wales to receive more financial support from September

News

Deeside engineer’s surging progress generates prestigious award

News

Call for “fair and open competition” in race to win £1.2bn MoD helicopter contract for Airbus Broughton

News

Airbus signs partnership agreement with Cranfield University to build future skills

News





Read 385,814 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn