Good news for Broughton wingmakers, Airbus secures deal with Korean Air for 33 A350 aircraft

Korean Air has signed a firm order with Airbus for 33 aircraft.

The order for 27 A350-1000s and six A350-900s represents a significant boost for the wingmakers at Airbus’ plant in Broughton.

All the wings for A350 jets are made at Airbus’ wing-making plant in Broughton.

Offering the longest range of any aircraft, the A350 will be able to operate any of Korean Air’s current intercontinental routes with a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared to previous generation aircraft.

The additional range of the A350 will also enable the carrier to evaluate new long-haul destinations.

Jason Yoo, Chief Safety and Operating Officer and EVP at Korean Air, emphasised the A350’s alignment with the airline’s objectives for an expansive, efficient, and environmentally conscious fleet.

“The A350’s exceptional range, fuel efficiency, and passenger comfort make it a great fit for our global network,” he stated, indicating the strategic importance of the aircraft in Korean Air’s future.

Benoit de Saint Exupéry, EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft, Airbus said: “This order from Korean Air is another major endorsement for the A350 as the world’s long range leader.”

“The airline will benefit from new levels of efficiency across its operations, with significantly reduced fuel consumption and carbon emissions.”

“The A350 will also be the perfect platform for the carrier to take its in-flight product and world-class service to new heights.”

“We thank Korean Air for its ongoing confidence in Airbus and its products, and look forward to seeing the A350 flying in the carrier’s iconic livery.”