Posted: Sun 5th Mar 2023

Get a feel for life at Wrexham Glyndwr University at upcoming open day

Prospective students will be given the opportunity to learn all about the undergraduate degree courses on offer at Wrexham Glyndwr University (WGU) during its next open day taking place this month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Taking place on Saturday 18 March between 10am and 2pm, the event will provide those looking to take their next steps in education the chance to speak to staff and students and discover why WGU was ranked 1st in England and Wales for student satisfaction (Complete University Guide 2023). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It will also provide an opportunity to find out more about the university’s courses, view facilities and understand what support services are available to students. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Throughout the day, there will be subject specific talks, campus tours and presentations on what its like to study at WGU, applying, funding and more. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Andy Phillips, Head of Recruitment and Admissions at WGU, said: “Come and get a feel for life and study at Wrexham Glyndwr University at our next open day, taking place on Saturday 18 March. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We have so much to offer at WGU – from being ranked 1st in England and Wales for student satisfaction, the individualised support we offer our students to the friendly and vibrant community here at the university. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Choosing where you would like to study is a big decision. Our open days provide a brilliant chance for prospective students to find out more, meet staff and current students, as well as ask any questions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“So, why not come along and see for yourself why WGU should be your number one choice. Please book your place via the link below or just pop in and turn up on the day. We look forward to meeting you.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More information about WGU’s open days can be found here. You can book your place for the upcoming open day here. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

