Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th Jul 2023

Garden Waste fees and car park charges to rise in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Senior councillors in Flintshire are set to discuss increases in garden waste collection fees and car park charges at their meeting next week. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire Council’s Cabinet has been tasked with approving a newly revised schedule of fees and charges. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This revision adheres to the Council’s Income Generation Policy, which requires a yearly review of fees and charges. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proposed changes include a 20p rise in car parking charges, and the introduction of new evening parking fees at County Hall and Theatr Clwyd in Mold. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, the Council is also proposing a “Free After Three” scheme, which will offer free parking in town centre car parks after 3pm from Monday to Saturday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The suggested revisions also include a £3 increase in garden waste collection charges. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This increase will change the current £32 fee to £35 before 1st March and from £35 to £38 for subscriptions on or after 1st March. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Paul Johnson, Cabinet Member for Finance, commented: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Council provides a wide range of services, some of which are chargeable and contribute to our Medium-Term Financial Strategy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

We review fees and charges annually to ensure they achieve full cost recovery or a rate comparable to the market. This is in line with the principles contained within the Council’s Income Generation Policy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The fees and charges have been reviewed in accordance with inflation.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Dave Hughes, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Regional Transport Strategy, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Parking in Flintshire has always offered exceptional value and has been competitively priced in our town centres. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

I am pleased to propose ‘free after three’, providing free parking in town centre car parks after 3pm from Monday to Saturday. The aim is to encourage residents and visitors to spend more time in our town centres for shopping and leisure, supporting local businesses in the process. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Users of the car parks will continue to have the option to use cash at pay and display machines or utilise the PayByPhone app.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • £2m in unpaid rents: Flintshire Councillor calls for court action
  • The threat of wildfires and illegal off-roading in spotlight on Halkyn Mountain
  • Flintshire High School’s Eisteddfod 2023 celebrates student talent!

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    £2m in unpaid rents: Flintshire Councillor calls for court action

    News

    The threat of wildfires and illegal off-roading in spotlight on Halkyn Mountain

    News

    Flintshire High School’s Eisteddfod 2023 celebrates student talent!

    News

    North Wales Police officer hailed ‘Happy Valley hero’ after tackling a knife-wielding man in supermarket

    News

    Flintshire Council secures over £500,000 to bring empty homes back into use

    News

    Welsh Jewellery Brand Clogau retains Chester Racecourse City Plate Day title

    News

    Hawarden High School hosts first-ever ‘Celebrating Being Me’ event

    News

    Deeside based Redrow Homes shortlisted for four prestigious construction awards

    News

    ‘Olivia’s Story’ takes centre stage in Westminster

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn