Fundraisers raise almost £8,000 for Countess Charity in Chester Half Marathon

Determined fundraisers braved scorching temperatures to raise almost £8,000 for the Countess of Chester Hospital in the annual Essar Chester Half Marathon.

Staff members from the Trust, including Chief Executive Officer Jane Tomkinson, and several local fundraisers all donned their running shoes for the 13.1 mile race through Chester and the surrounding areas, in aid of good causes for the hospital.

Despite sweltering temperatures on the day, almost 6,000 runners pounded the streets, with the event hailed a huge success.

The Trust’s Chief Executive Officer Jane Tomkinson OBE, who ran for the Countess Charity alongside some of her family members, said : “It was a real honour to run the Chester Half Marathon for the Countess Charity.

“The atmosphere and the weather were fantastic and the support from other runners and colleagues from the Countess of Chester Hospital really kept us going in the heat . Thank you to the fundraising team for all their support.”

Nicola Stubbs, Corporate and Events Fundraiser for the Trust added: “We were once again overwhelmed and delighted with the amount of supporters that wanted to run for us at The Countess Charity this year.

“The sun shone all day which made the 13.1 miles even more difficult. Each and every runner did a fantastic job and we are thrilled to have received over £7,900 in support of our hospital.”