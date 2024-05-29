Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th May 2024

Fundraisers raise almost £8,000 for Countess Charity in Chester Half Marathon

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales


Campaign Advert

Determined fundraisers braved scorching temperatures to raise almost £8,000 for the Countess of Chester Hospital in the annual Essar Chester Half Marathon.

Staff members from the Trust, including Chief Executive Officer Jane Tomkinson, and several local fundraisers all donned their running shoes for the 13.1 mile race through Chester and the surrounding areas, in aid of good causes for the hospital.

Despite sweltering temperatures on the day, almost 6,000 runners pounded the streets, with the event hailed a huge success.

The Trust’s Chief Executive Officer Jane Tomkinson OBE, who ran for the Countess Charity alongside some of her family members, said : “It was a real honour to run the Chester Half Marathon for the Countess Charity.

“The atmosphere and the weather were fantastic and the support from other runners and colleagues from the Countess of Chester Hospital really kept us going in the heat . Thank you to the fundraising team for all their support.”

Nicola Stubbs, Corporate and Events Fundraiser for the Trust added: “We were once again overwhelmed and delighted with the amount of supporters that wanted to run for us at The Countess Charity this year.

“The sun shone all day which made the 13.1 miles even more difficult. Each and every runner did a fantastic job and we are thrilled to have received over £7,900 in support of our hospital.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Deeside based POP UP Products helps footballer Jamie raise funds for cancer charity
  • Vaughan Gething risked health of North Wales patients for political gain, says Plaid Cymru
  • Health boards across Wales urged to release ambulances from A&E faster to improve response times

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Deeside based POP UP Products helps footballer Jamie raise funds for cancer charity

    News

    Vaughan Gething risked health of North Wales patients for political gain, says Plaid Cymru

    News

    Health boards across Wales urged to release ambulances from A&E faster to improve response times

    News

    Golden milestone for top accountant who’s still working after breaking his back twice

    News

    UK has most expensive diesel in Europe, says RAC

    News

    Flintshire councillor accused of abusing power to get sandbags for family during flooding

    News

    Flintshire Council committee set to consider if rule prohibiting Councillors from ‘seeking sexual favours’ is required

    News

    Olympic Games: Flint High School cheers on Jade Jones for Paris 2024

    News

    Bailey Hill: Step back in time at Mold’s Medieval Day

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn