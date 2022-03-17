Full weekend closure set to take place on M56 in Cheshire from Friday 25 March

A full weekend closure is set to take place on M56 in Cheshire

The closure will be in place from 9pm Friday 25 March, until 5.30am Monday 28 March 2022.

The closure will be in place from Junctions 9 to 5 for eastbound traffic (heading towards Manchester).

and Junctions 5 to 8 will be closed for westbound traffic (heading away from Manchester).

National Highways has said: “We’re taking the opportunity to do as much other work as possible, avoiding multiple separate overnight carriageway closures by doing so.”

“Additionally, we’ve looked to further minimise disruption for motorists by carrying out works on these dates. There are no major sporting fixtures and it’s also ahead of the Easter holidays.”

Diversion routes

National Highways has chosen the following diversion routes “to keep traffic flows moving and to prevent congestion through built up areas.”

“All diversions will be clearly signed, keeping road users informed of the route they should be following.”

“Drivers are asked to follow the signed M56 diversion routes during these closures – please don’t use satnav when following a diversion.”

Eastbound diversion route

For motorists travelling eastbound, the approximate journey time to re-join the M56 at junction 5 is 29 minutes.

Westbound diversion route

For motorists travelling westbound, the approximate journey time to re-join the M56 junction 9 is 30 minutes, and 38 minutes for junction 8.

Delays are expected.

Before travelling plan ahead and allow extra time to complete your journey.

“We appreciate the closure will have an impact on road users travelling over the weekend and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.” National Highways has said.