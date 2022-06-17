Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th Jun 2022

Updated: Fri 17th Jun

Fuel now a fraction off £2 per litre on one Flintshire forecourt

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Fuel prices have continued to soar to record highs, with the average price of both diesel and petrol in Flintshire creeping nearer to £2 per litre every day.

Across the UK a litre of unleaded has risen from 162.87p at the start of May to 187.51 as of Thursday (June 16).

There have been reports over the last few days that some forecourts across the UK are charging over £2 for a litre of fuel, though that figure doesn’t appear to have been breached at Flintshire filling stations as yet.

One Flintshire petrol station is however as close to the landmark £2 figure as you can get.

As of Friday morning  – ahead of what will be a busy day on the main trunk road into North Wales – Northop Hall service station on the Westbound A55 is now charging 199.99 per litre of diesel, the UK average for diesel stands at 194.17 per litre

Petrol at the Northop Hall A55 service station is 189.9.

Last week, the RAC reported that the average cost of filling a tank of petrol has hit £100 for the first time, with fuel prices continuing to rise in recent months, despite calls from the government to pass the savings onto the public.

Fuel prices have continued to rise in recent months following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February – and the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis but the RAC feel the price risen may begin to slow.

Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesperson, said: “We’re hopeful that the scale of the recent increases is at last slowing and we’d expect the largest retailers who buy fuel most frequently to stop the pump price rot and even look at reducing their prices soon to reflect the fact they’ve been benefiting from lower wholesale costs over the last week.”

Lowest to highest petrol price in Flintshire

Lowest to highest diesel price in Flintshire

 

 



