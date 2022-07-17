Free workshops at ‘Refurbs Repair and Reuse’ in Buckley this summer

The Refurbs Repair and Reuse centre featuring Caffi Cyfle in Buckley will be hosting a range of free workshops this summer.

The workshops are to promote the benefits of reducing, reusing and recycling by upcycling items and repairing household items rather than sending them to landfills and to raise awareness of how individuals can become more sustainable in their everyday lives.

You can join the team to create eco kitchen scrubbies using material off cuts to replace your kitchen sponges and plastic washing-up brushes or to make a bird feeder from unused cups and saucers. Learn new skills on the sewing machine by upcycling an old shirt into a reusable and refillable drawstring grocery bag.

You can find a full list of forthcoming workshops on Refurbs Buckley’s Facebook page under events.

Working with Groundwork Training and Adult Community Learning for North East Wales the centre is also offering a series of gardening workshops to assist in planting and developing Gardd Cyfle the community garden at the centre and a drop-in IT Skills session on Mondays throughout the summer.

In addition to these workshops, the centre holds a monthly free repair session on the first Saturday of every month where individuals can bring along everyday household items in need of repair. During the summer holidays an additional Repair Session will be held on Aug 11th from 11 am for all things bike, scooter and skateboard related.

Hanna Clarke, Events & Digital Content Coordinator for Refurbs said: “We have received such positive feedback from the workshops we have already held we are looking forward to sharing skills and ideas around upcycling and recycling with more attendees.

“The Repair and Reuse centre is a great space to use with the added benefit of the café and now the fantastic Gardd Cyfle community garden to further the message of sustainability”.

The centre will also be holding a ‘Mini Market’ on Aug 13th to promote local producers, and traders.

If you are interested in attending a workshop, a repair session or if you are a local trader / producers and would like a stall at the mini market, get in touch with Hanna Clarke on 01978 757524 / events@refubrs.org.uk