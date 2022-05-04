Free events to support North Wales landlords ahead of landmark rental law changes

An award winning estate agent will hold free events to support landlords and tenants ahead of a landmark transformation in Welsh rental laws.

Williams Estates is to host drop-in sessions and advice clinics at its offices in Mold, Ruthin, Rhyl, Denbigh, Prestatyn and Rhuddlan in the run up to July 15, when The Renting Homes Act 2016 is set to be introduced across the country.

The Act has been branded the “biggest change to housing law in Wales for decades” and includes updates to current laws; among them is an increase in the notice landlords must give when issuing ‘no-fault’ evictions and protection for tenants from ‘no-fault’ evictions for a minimum of 12 months after signing a contract.

Managing Director Jason Williams and the team – named Best Lettings Agency in Denbighshire at The British Property Awards for 2021/22 – are on hand to help all parties as the changes will mark a “watershed moment” for the sector.

“The Act has been in the pipeline for some time so the announcement it will finally take place this summer will have a huge impact on landlords and tenants,” said Jason.

“It will in many ways make the process a lot simpler but in the short term there will be a lot of questions around liability, insurance, legalities and other issues so we are going to hold free advice and information sessions across all our North Wales offices to try and help people as much as we can.

“Whether you are a customer of Williams Estates or not, our award-winning, experienced staff will be on hand to share their expertise at what is a watershed moment for the housing industry.”

From July 15, all landlords will be required to provide a written copy of the occupation contract to the tenant, setting out the rights and responsibilities of both parties; there will be a strengthened duty on landlords to ensure the property is fit for human habitation, including the installation of smoke alarms and regular electrical safety testing, and the introduction of a consistent approach to eviction where antisocial behaviour and domestic violence occurs.

Welsh Government Climate Change Minister Julie James admitted the Act has “taken longer than expected” to implement but says it will have a positive effect for years to come.

She added: “This Act represents the biggest change to housing law in Wales for decades and will make it simpler and easier to rent a home, replacing various, complex pieces of existing legislation and case law with one clear legal framework.

“When in place, contract-holders in Wales will have greater security of tenure than in any other part of the UK.”

For more information on the free information clinics, visit the Williams Estates website www.williamsestates.com and follow Williams Estates on social media @williamsestates.