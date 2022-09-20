Four bedroom Deeside farmhouse and paddock sold for more than half a million pounds at auction

A four-bedroom Deeside farmhouse with adjoining paddock has sold for more than half a million pounds at auction, significantly higher than the top guide price.

Lower Ash Farm was one of five properties to go under the hammer at The Old Padeswood Golf Club last week.

Set in 1.43 acres of grounds off Leaches Lane in Mancot, the farmhouse has been subject to a partial refurbishment.

The property also included a substantial range of brick and slate barns which have significant development potential for conversion to residential or commercial use.

Additionally, there was an option to acquire an adjoining pasture paddock of 1.76 acres for a fixed amount of £40,000.

The guide price for the farmhouse was between £375,000 and £475,000, the property and paddock sold for £570,000.

Two recent auctions have been held by Mold Auctioneers, J. Bradburne Price & Co, who said: “there remains a strong demand for all types of property with sales achieving a 100% clearance and virtually all Lots selling considerably in excess of top guide prices.”

An auction on 8th September saw 40 acres of upland pasture at Eglwys Bach being offered as a single Lot at The Eagles Hotel, Llanrwst.

After an opening bid of £200,000, the bidding quickly escalated to a final selling price of £372,000 (£9,203/acre) selling to a nearby farmer.

Wednesday 14th of September five properties were being offered at the regular auction venue of The Old Padeswood Golf Club, which again saw a packed auction room and keen bidding on all Lots.

The highest price on the evening was for Lower Ash Farm, Mancot.

A spokesperson for J. Bradburne Price & Co said: “No. 1 Bryntirion, Leeswood a detached 3 bedroomed dwelling requiring modernisation sold significantly in excess of the guide price achieving £172,000 to a local buyer.”

“Enormous interest was shown in the 3.34 Acres at Parkgate Road, Mollington which did not disappoint on the evening with the property selling for £146,000 ( £43,712 per acre) more than double the top guide price. ”

“Demand for small pasture paddocks was also continued with the sale of 4.6 acres at Penyffordd which achieved £92,000. Finally 0.31 acres of overgrown amenity land achieved £13,000. ”

Auctioneer Peter Lewis said: “These results emphasise the benefit of selling by auction, providing the opportunity to achieve a price which can often be in excess of even the most optimistic of expectations coupled with the benefit of an immediate exchange of contracts”

