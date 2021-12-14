Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Dec 2021

Former servants’ quarters of country house near Caerwys could be turned into holiday lets

The servants’ quarters of a country house near Caerwys could soon be converted into holiday lets.

An application has been lodged to transform the building at Bryngwyn Hall by subdividing the floor space into four studio apartments.

Architects acting on behalf of applicant David Owens said the servants’ quarters are currently disused and in need of refurbishment.

It’s been claimed the development would provide a boost to the local economy by providing tourist accommodation.

In documents submitted to Flintshire Council, representatives from JPH Architects said: “The purpose of this design statement is to provide further supporting information for the proposed change of use of part of Bryngwyn Hall.

“Previously the section for development housed the servants and the client wishes to convert to four studio apartments.

“This would allow for the upgrade and refurbishment of the exterior of the building, external circulation spaces, rear yard and frontage.

“The intention of the proposal is to help maintain the character of the building by preserving the original style of windows, roofing finish, brickwork.

“The value to the Welsh economy of tourism and related activities is substantial and vital, contributing £3.04bn to the Welsh economy in 2016.

“The proposal would support employment, diversification, year round economic use supporting direct employment in agency, maintenance and management and inertly though spend into the local economy.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



