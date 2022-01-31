Former Hawarden High pupil Ryan Hedges seals move to Blackburn Rovers from Aberdeen

Ryan started his career as an Everton youth played for Flint Town United and has had loan spells with Swansea, Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Yeovil Town before moving to Sky Bet League One side Barnsley.

Hedges who also has three caps for the Welsh national team has been with Aberdeen since 2019 and has 18 goals and 17 assists in 86 appearances.

Following months of speculation, the 26-year-old has made the switch back to England and will remain with Rovers until the summer of 2025.

The former Barnsley man, who can play in any of the attacking midfield roles or further forward, wants to grab his chance in the Sky Bet Championship with both hands.

He said: “I’m over the moon to finally be here and it feels as if it’s been a long time coming.”

“With the interest there in the summer, I’ve been keen to get myself through the door and I’m thankful that I’m here now.

“Looking at the squad and the buzz around the place, it’s something I want to be a part of to help get the team back to the Premier League.

“Every footballer wants to play in the Premier League and I’m no different. I see this as the perfect place to achieve that dream.

“I remember seeing the Fulham result and noticed how the team have kicked on and done amazingly well since that result.

“I’ve kept my eye on things and the team have gone from strength to strength.

“Speaking to the manager, everything he said to me about his style of play and his ambitions, it really did speak volumes. It suits me down to the ground,” he added with a smile.

“He wants attacking players to be in the best possible positions with a lot of the ball, and that’s exactly what I want to hear.

“I’ve wanted to be a Rovers player from January 1st and to help the team achieve what we all want to achieve.

“I’m looking to take this opportunity by the scruff of the neck and really make the most of it.”