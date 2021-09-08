Former clubs pay tribute to Gary Speed on what would have been his 52nd birthday

Gary Speed’s former clubs have marked what would have been his 52nd birthday today.

It is a decade since Gary’s untimely death but it is widely regarded the former Aston Park Rangers player started the process that has taken Wales’ national side to where it is today.

Gary played for Flintshire primary schools’ side and attended Deeside High and Hawarden High Schools.

He went on to be one of Wales’ most capped outfield players as well as Captain and Manager of the national side.

Gary was 42 years old when he passed away on 27th November 2011, he’d made 841 career appearances for Leeds, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield United.

It’s reported that Wales fans are planning a tribute to Speedo at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening during the World Cup qualifier against Estonia.

Fans have proposed that a minutes applause should take place during the 52nd minute.

Everton FC, tweeted:

Today would have been Gary Speed’s 52nd birthday. A boyhood Evertonian who went on to captain 𝗵𝗶𝘀 club. A legend throughout football and a true gentleman. We still miss you, Speedo. 💙 pic.twitter.com/xlT8WXXVnu — Everton (@Everton) September 8, 2021

🤍 A legend, a champion, never forgotten! On what would have been his 52nd birthday, we remember and miss dearly Gary Speed, a true #LUFC icon pic.twitter.com/HXvxio9SaJ — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 8, 2021

💙 Today would’ve been Gary Speed’s 52nd birthday. Gone but never ever forgotten, Speedo.#BWFC 🐘🏰 pic.twitter.com/394zkHXXd9 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) September 8, 2021

Today we remember Gary Speed on what would have been his 52nd birthday. Forever in our thoughts, Speedo. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/fq4ADudwEB — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2021