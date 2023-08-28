Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Aug 2023

Flooding causes signal damage, halts Merseyrail services between Rock Ferry, Chester, and Ellesmere Port

Flooding in the Hooton and Ledsham areas has caused significant signalling damage, leading to disruptions in Mersey Rail services between Rock Ferry, Chester, and Ellesmere Port. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to Merseyrail, no trains will run on these routes until approximately midday on Monday 28th August. However, trains will continue to operate between Rock Ferry and Liverpool Central. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a temporary measure, rail replacement bus services have been arranged and will call at all stations between Chester and Rock Ferry, and all stations between Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, Merseyrail has announced that its tickets will be accepted on Transport for Wales services operating between Chester and Liverpool, providing an alternative for affected commuters. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Passengers are advised to check the journey planner on the Merseyrail website (merseyrail.org) before travelling, to get the latest updates on the situation and plan their journey accordingly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The disruptions are expected to cause inconvenience to commuters, especially those travelling to work on Monday morning. Mersey Rail has apologized for the inconvenience caused and is working to restore normal services as quickly as possible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

