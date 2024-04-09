Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 9th Apr 2024

Flood warning issued for part of Flintshire due to high tides

A flood warning is in place for part of Flintshire as high tides on the River Dee are expected to surge.

Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood warning for parts of Ffynnongroyw, including Mormant Street, Airfield Avenue, and the A548.

High tide is set to peak at 12.15 pm today, Tuesday, 9 April, reaching a level of 5.53 metres above Ordnance Datum.

The tidal surge poses a risk of wave overtopping between 11.15 am and 1.45 pm.

Flint Coastguard has issued warnings for the public to stay clear of exposed or unguarded shorelines due to potential strong tidal surges today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds along the North Wales coast and the River Dee, which may also bring hazardous conditions.

The warning came into effect from 1 am today and is active until 3 pm.

A Flood Alert has been officially issued by Natural Resources Wales, signalling a heightened risk of flooding along the North Wales coast, stretching from the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey, where particular concern is directed towards the high tide expected at 12.15 pm.

Residents and businesses in affected areas are urged to be prepared as low-lying land and roads are anticipated to be impacted.

Denbighshire County Council has carried out preparations to minimise the risk to communities in advance of the forecasted adverse weather tomorrow. As a precaution, several areas including Prestatyn’s Nova West, Beach Road East, Barkby Beach, and Rhyl Central car parks will be temporarily closed until the weather risk diminishes.

