Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 24th Mar 2023

Flood Alert for the North Wales coast including River Dee

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Description of your image

Natural Resources Wales has issued a Flood Alert for the North Wales coast, warning that flooding is possible for areas from the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The alert is in force as of the high tide at 12:15 AM on Friday, 24 March 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The warning states that “low-lying land and roads along the North Wales coast are expected to be affected, with sea spray and waves potentially posing a danger to those in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Natural Resources Wales advises caution around beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low-lying land, and estuaries, as the waves could contain debris and pose a risk to the public. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Residents can monitor the situation in their area by using the ‘River Levels, Rainfall and Sea Data’ feature on the Natural Resources Wales website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The organisation will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on Flood Alerts and how they are issued, visit the ‘How we forecast floods, issue warnings and assess flood risk’ page on the Natural Resources Wales website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North East Wales town named Best Place to Live in Wales
  • Urgent mental health support now available 24/7 in North Wales through NHS 111
  • RNLI launches Mayday Mile campaign in Wales after figure show increased demand in 2022

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North East Wales town named Best Place to Live in Wales

    News

    Urgent mental health support now available 24/7 in North Wales through NHS 111

    News

    RNLI launches Mayday Mile campaign in Wales after figure show increased demand in 2022

    News

    NEU Cymru teacher members vote to accept Welsh Government pay offer

    News

    Majority of UK drivers oppose changing annual MOT, AA Survey Shows

    News

    RSPCA launches Big Help Out recruitment drive for ‘Wildlife Friends’ in North Wales

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn