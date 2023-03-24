Flood Alert for the North Wales coast including River Dee
Natural Resources Wales has issued a Flood Alert for the North Wales coast, warning that flooding is possible for areas from the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey.
The alert is in force as of the high tide at 12:15 AM on Friday, 24 March 2023.
The warning states that “low-lying land and roads along the North Wales coast are expected to be affected, with sea spray and waves potentially posing a danger to those in the area.
Natural Resources Wales advises caution around beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low-lying land, and estuaries, as the waves could contain debris and pose a risk to the public.
Residents can monitor the situation in their area by using the ‘River Levels, Rainfall and Sea Data’ feature on the Natural Resources Wales website.
The organisation will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed.
For more information on Flood Alerts and how they are issued, visit the ‘How we forecast floods, issue warnings and assess flood risk’ page on the Natural Resources Wales website.
