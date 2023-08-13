Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 13th Aug 2023

Flintshire’s British Open Blind Golf Champion Stuart Hutcheson narrowly misses historic double

Flintshire’s Stuart Hutcheson, the reigning British Open Blind Golf Champion, came tantalizingly close to making sporting history at the British Masters last week. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Together with his caddy guide John Smith, he aimed to become the first blind golfer in the 40-year history of the England & Wales Blind Golf Tour to clinch both the British Open and Masters titles in the same year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Held at the picturesque Bells Hotel & Country Club in the Forest of Dean, the 54-hole Stableford competition attracted over 20 competitors from across England & Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After two days, Stuart from Broughton, found himself in joint 3rd place, trailing 4 and 5 points behind the second and first-place competitors, respectively. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, in an exhilarating third round, Stuart displayed exceptional skill, scoring 40 points to jump into first place. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Battling through extremely difficult conditions, his determination and flair were on full display. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Yet, in a twist of fate, Stuart’s round of 40 was matched by the eventual winner, who beat Stuart through a countback of the final 9 holes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Reflecting on the event, Stuart’s calm and composed nature showed through as he expressed his satisfaction with the game and his gratitude to his caddy guide John Smith. Together, they demonstrated a synergy that is emblematic of blind golf’s unique teamwork. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to his exploits on the course, Stuart received some exciting news: the points he secured by finishing as runner-up propelled him from 11th to 6th place in the order of merit. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This achievement has granted him automatic selection for the ‘Auld Enemy’ England & Wales Tour versus Scotland Tour International match at the Cardrona Golf Club & Spa in Peebles this coming September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Photo: Stuart receiving his British Open Blind Golf Champion in July] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

