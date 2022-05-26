Flintshire’s Best Kept Community Awards back for 2022 – Here is how to enter…

Volunteers and community organisations involved in improving their local area are being invited to apply for Flintshire’s Best Kept Community Awards for 2022.

The Best Kept Community competition aims to develop and highlight a sense of pride amongst local people throughout Flintshire.

It illustrates and emphasises how much voluntary work is undertaken to keep Flintshire beautiful and how communities work together to make where they live desirable and a place they are proud to call home.

After a 2 year break, Flintshire Local Voluntary Council, in partnership with Flintshire County Council, are inviting Towns, Villages and Senior Citizens Housing Estates to showcase their environmental projects and community spirit.

There are Five main categories in the competition:

Best Kept Village with a population of up to 1000 Best Kept Village with a population over 1000 Best Kept Town Best Kept Senior Citizens Social Housing Estate Best Kept Community Area (e.g. park, field, allotment, wildlife area, cemetery, church yard)

There will also be a ‘Volunteer of the Year Award’ for organisations nominated in categories A to E.

Judges will visit all areas nominated and will be looking for links between community involvement, our natural environment and our wellbeing. Successful nominations could receive one of four levels of recognition

Platinum – in honour of our Jubilee year and an expression of the highest standard

Gold – excellent overall aspects of community involvement, biodiversity, and environmental enhancements

Silver – very good aspects of community involvement, biodiversity, and environmental enhancements

Bronze – good aspects of community involvement, biodiversity, and environmental enhancements

Nominations are required by Friday 17th June.

If you wish to nominate your area for an award, please contact Shaun Darlington on 01352 744000 or email info@flvc.org.uk

[Photo: Wildflowers in Golftyn Park – Our Back Yard]