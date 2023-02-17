Planning: Anaerobic Digestion plant will process 100k tonnes of Flintshire food waste annually

A consultation has been launched on plans to build an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant in Flintshire which would create over 30 new jobs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proposed site, which will process up to 100,000 tonnes of food waste per annum from Flintshire households, is earmarked for the former Ruby Brickworks in Rhydymwyn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anaerobic digestion is a process through which bacteria break down organic matter, such as food waste, in the absence of oxygen. The process produces biogas in a sealed vessel called a reactor. Gas piped from the digester is used to generate electricity and heat. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

N.W Energy Ltd has appointed Caulmert Ltd to submit an application for full planning permission to Flintshire County Council for the construction of the AD. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The development would see three digesters, a storage tank, a weighbridge, a reception hall, combined heat and power units, gas compression upgrade units, flare, and the laying of hardstanding areas built on the 2.27-hectare site. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The storage tank would be 21m in height and 23.9m in width, whilst the digester tanks would be 16.7m in height and 25m in width. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The pitched roof reception hall would be 13m in height, approximately 28.4m in width, and 26.5m in depth. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proposed AD plant would operate all day and all year round, processing an estimated 103,000 tonnes of feedstock per annum, including food waste, oils, dairy waste, glycerine, fish washings, and abattoir washing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The plant is expected to have a net electrical output of approximately 26.5MW per annum, and generate 18 full-time jobs and up to 14 part-time jobs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proposed site would receive eight daily deliveries, occurring Monday to Friday from 07:00-18:00 and between 08:00-14:00 on Saturdays. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the consultation documents, “the applicant is exploring the opportunity of utilising empty HGV returning to the adjacent quarry for delivering feedstock to the site, which could reduce vehicle activity associated with the proposal.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The applicant intends to encourage staff to travel to work together and recruit employees from the surrounding area where possible.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The application has yet to be submitted and approved, it is expected that the local community will have mixed reactions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While the proposal has the potential to provide jobs and generate renewable energy, some may be concerned about the potential impact on the surrounding area and the increased traffic associated with the development. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

You can find out more about the pre-application consultation here: https://www.caulmert.com/pre-application-consultations-proposed-anaerobic-digestion-facility-with-associated-development/ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

