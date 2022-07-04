Flintshire’s all set for a fun filled summer

Flintshire’s summer play schemes are gearing up for a “Summer of Fun”.

The schemes will be delivered by the Council’s Play Development Team in partnership with local town and community councils and Welsh Government.

The play schemes start across the county from Thursday 21 July (week days). All sessions are free of charge for children aged 5 to 12 years.

The majority of our team are returning, having worked during previous summers. They have undertaken an enhanced DBS check and completed a comprehensive training programme.

Pre-registration (online) is essential for all site locations.

Play schemes will run for 3, 4, 5 or 6 weeks – please check the website for more details.

The Flintshire Buddy scheme as in previous years will be an integral part of this provision providing additional support for children and young people 5-17 years with disabilities.

For further details please contact:-

FCCsummerplayschemes@ flintshire.gov.uk or 01352 704155