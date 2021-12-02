Flintshire youth football team scores house builder sponsorship

A youth football club, based in Hope, will be able to maintain their pitch for the season ahead thanks to a £500 donation from Anwyl Homes.

Anwyl has sponsored Castell Alun Colts YFC for three years and the additional funding has been used to purchase ground maintenance equipment.

The team plays in the North East Wales Football League and trains at Hope Sports Centre.

Team manager Gareth Crewe said: “Anwyl are great supporters of local sport, and we are very grateful they have continued to sponsor our club for the last three years.

“The latest funds have been used to buy much needed equipment to help keep our pitch in tip top condition.”

Graeme Gibb, sales director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said: “We’re always keen to support grassroots football within the communities in which we build.”

“Castey are a great local club and provide superb opportunities for young people to get involved in sport.”