Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 20th Apr 2024

Flintshire wins share of £100m Welsh Government transport and active travel improvement funding

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Welsh Government is set to invest around £100 million in enhancing the transport network across Wales, focusing on roads, buses, and active travel routes. This investment aims to significantly improve transport facilities and support sustainable travel throughout the region.

Ken Skates, the Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, announced that over £20 million of the funding will be allocated to North Wales, with several projects planned in Flintshire.

Local authorities were invited to submit proposals to the Welsh Government for local transport improvements in their areas that will help to deliver the priorities and ambitions of Wales’ Transport Strategy – Llwybr Newydd. These include:  

  • Addressing disruptions to the highway network caused by severe weather.  
  • Improving road safety
  • Delivering walking and cycling routes
  • Improving bus journey times and waiting facilities
  • Delivering publicly available EV charging infrastructure

The substantial support, which is designed to help local councils to improve transport in their area, includes funding for Active Travel and Safe Routes, Road Safety, EV charging facilities, road resilience, local transport and unadopted roads.

Flintshire will receive nearly £3m of funding for several schemes including Upper and Lower Aston Hall Lane active travel improvement schemes and scoot and cycle to Ysgol Treffynnon and Ysgol Maes Y Felin in Holywell.

Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates said: “These grants are a substantial investment to support sustainable local economic growth, enhance public transport facilities and create and improve routes that will enable and encourage more people in Wales to walk, wheel and cycle.

“The projects are prime examples of the practical solutions we have asked local authorities to design in order to make it easier for residents to connect with their places of employment and businesses, and to do so more sustainably.”

This funding also builds on allocations which have been made to different phases of some projects in previous years.

 

Flintshire schemes

Active travel fund

Core allocation of £712,000, plus:

  • £720,000 for Upper and Lower Aston Hall Lane active travel improvement scheme

Safe routes in communities

  • £450,000 for Holywell

Road safety

  • £324,000 for implementation of 20mph speed limit
  • £91,000 for average speed cameras on the A548 Mostyn To Ffynongroyw
  • £73,345 for National Standards Cycle Training
  • £1,976 for Pass Plus driver training
  • £480 for Mature Driver training for ages 65 and over

Resilient roads fund

  • £150,000 for A548 flood alleviation scheme, phase 3

Ultra-low emission vehicles transformation fund (ULEVTF)

  • £337,778 for Sparking Flintshire’s electric vehicle transition, delivery plan and strategy

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Check if your business is eligible to benefit from grants to help reduce running costs
  • Flint Air Cadets Showcase Skills to Civic Leaders
  • Plans for 25-bedroom dementia unit at a Flintshire care home given green light.

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Check if your business is eligible to benefit from grants to help reduce running costs

    News

    Flint Air Cadets Showcase Skills to Civic Leaders

    News

    Plans for 25-bedroom dementia unit at a Flintshire care home given green light.

    News

    Former landlord of Deeside pub sentenced to 24 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

    News

    Lidl set to open new Connah’s Quay store in December

    News

    Boss of Deeside based Iceland Foods set to run London Marathon in memory of his mother

    News

    Senedd rejects mandatory Outdoor Education Bill for Welsh schools

    News

    UK shoppers misled by some origin labelling on food in supermarkets, claims Which?

    News

    Survey shows strong support for schools’ role in children and young people’s health and wellbeing

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn