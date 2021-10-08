Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 8th Oct 2021

Updated: Fri 8th Oct

Flintshire teenager given 10 year prison sentence following razor attack in Llandudno nightclub

A 19-year-old from Flintshire who carried out a ‘horrific attack’ with a cut-throat razor on an innocent man in a Llandudno night club has been jailed for more than 10 years today.

Alex Jones, of Bro Dirion, Holywell, pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

The attack on Jake Pickstock involving a razor blade happened at Club 147 in Upper Mostyn Street in Llandudno on August 21.

At Mold Crown Court today, Friday, October 8th, Jones was handed an extended sentence of 10 years and four months.

Jack Pickstock posted images of his injuries on Facebook – He said: “I am almost certain if it wasn’t for the staff at Club 147 the outcome would have been so much different, they saved my life without a doubt.”

Speaking following today’s sentencing, Detective Constable Richard Owens said: “I welcome today’s sentence which highlights that possessing and using a dangerous weapon comes with a tough prison sentence.

“We will not tolerate violent behaviour in our community and those caught will be dealt with robustly.”

“This horrific attack that took place in Llandudno earlier this year shows that through the nature of offences involving dangerous weapons, it only takes a single act to cause serious harm and injury.”

  • Anyone worried about someone carrying a weapon or wants to talk to someone about knife crime can contact police on 101, or via the live webchat



