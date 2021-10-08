Flintshire teenager given 10 year prison sentence following razor attack in Llandudno nightclub

A 19-year-old from Flintshire who carried out a ‘horrific attack’ with a cut-throat razor on an innocent man in a Llandudno night club has been jailed for more than 10 years today.

Alex Jones, of Bro Dirion, Holywell, pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

The attack on Jake Pickstock involving a razor blade happened at Club 147 in Upper Mostyn Street in Llandudno on August 21.

At Mold Crown Court today, Friday, October 8th, Jones was handed an extended sentence of 10 years and four months.

Speaking following today’s sentencing, Detective Constable Richard Owens said: “I welcome today’s sentence which highlights that possessing and using a dangerous weapon comes with a tough prison sentence.

“We will not tolerate violent behaviour in our community and those caught will be dealt with robustly.”

“This horrific attack that took place in Llandudno earlier this year shows that through the nature of offences involving dangerous weapons, it only takes a single act to cause serious harm and injury.”