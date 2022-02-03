Flintshire council support for new campaign encouraging more people to adopt those who have been waiting the longest

A new campaign launched by National Adoption Service for Wales aims to encourage more people to adopt those who have been waiting the longest.

At any one time there are approximately 119 children waiting to be adopted in Wales, with 29 of those children waiting for nine months or more.

For boys, sibling groups, children over three, and those with complex early histories, the wait to find a forever home can last a long time.

On average, siblings wait 135 days more than individual children to be adopted. For many prospective parents the thought of adopting two or more children can raise concerns about affordability and physical space.

Flintshire County Council’s Deputy Leader (Partnerships) and Cabinet Member for Social Services, Councillor Christine Jones, said:

“Many children waiting for a home are older or part of a sibling group and it can take much longer to find their new homes. In Flintshire, we fully support this campaign and would encourage singles, couples and families to find out about how to adopt. We believe that everyone has something different to offer a child or young person and we welcome anyone to contact us to find out more.”

Suzanne Griffiths, Director of the National Adoption Service for Wales, says: “We know from research conducted within adoption services in Wales that myths in relation to age and gender continue to exist; some prospective adopters believe that younger children present with fewer issues and others feel that girls are easier to care for.

“This is not always the case as all children have different needs and experiences and often the quieter child can be harder to work with.

“Sometimes we know less about the experiences of a younger child whereas we might have more detailed knowledge where an older child is concerned. For these older children we are often in a better position to predict any future support needs should they require it.

“We successfully place children from all age groups, genders, backgrounds and circumstances, unfortunately older children, boys, sibling groups and children with additional needs can potentially wait that bit longer.”

“We actively encourage people to consider all children when coming into the adoption process.”

The National Adoption Service and its regional teams support everyone affected by adoption, working with birth parents and relatives, adoptive parents, and professionals to make sure that a child’s best interests are placed at the centre of every adoption. For more information about adoption, visit adoptcymru.com/choosefamily.

In their powerful new TV ad we follow the story of a seven-year-old child as he is matched with his new family. Click on the image to see the advert.