Flintshire Senedd Members join calls for “Hillsborough Law”

Flintshire politicians, Hannah Blythyn MS and Jack Sargeant MS have joined calls for changes to be made to the justice system to prevent others from going through what the Hillsborough families experienced.

Hillsborough Law is becoming more and more widely known as loved ones of those who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy continue to campaign for changes to legislation to ensure that no other families have to have the same experiences. rebalance the justice system and ensure fairer treatment for bereaved families.

The Senedd Members have sent a joint letter to the Home Secretary highlighting the importance of the proposed legislation for those affected by public tragedies such as Hillsborough and the Manchester bombings and the need to act to implement the legislative changes.

The Hillsborough Law campaign calls for a number of changes to be made including the creation of a Public Advocate to act on behalf of bereaved families and financial support for inquiries, amongst other points.

However the UK Government are still discussing how to respond to the latest inquiry and recommendations which was completed in 2017.

Speaking in support of the campaign, Member of the Senedd for Delyn, Hannah Blythyn said:

“It is time for the UK Government to act and change the system so that no family ever has to go through the same as those who lost loved ones at Hillsborough.”

“This is not about changing the past but about ensuring a fairer future and a system that does what it should do in supporting those affected, not to add to their grief.”

The House of Lords recently voted to accept an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill which would enact part of the Hillsborough Law – the Duty of Candour.

However there has been some anger that the Duty is being added to such a controversial piece of legislation which would see limitations on the right to protest and give police greater powers to deal with gatherings.

Jack Sargeant, Member of the Senedd for Alyn and Deeside, spoke in favour of the Duty saying:

“Public bodies exist to serve the public and it is only right that they are expected to be honest with the public.”

“Sadly public tragedies do happen and when they do, we all expect answers from those responsible.”

“The Duty of Candour will mean that those public bodies must give honest and transparent accounts of their handling of such tragedies.”

Campaigners continue to call on the UK Government to deliver the Hillsborough Law in full.