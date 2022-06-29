Flintshire school’s Matilda show is set to be a sell out success

Audiences are in for a treat next week when Flint High School’s musical extravaganza, ‘Matilda’, opens for three spectacular performances.

The show is based on the book written by Roald Dahl in 1988 and tells the adventurous story of child prodigy, Matilda Wormwood, who develops psychokinetic abilities which she uses to deal with her notorious family, as well as Miss Trunchbull, the nasty principal of Crunchem Hall Elementary School, which she attends.

Many young students from years 7, 8 and 9 will make up the talented cast of thirty set to light up the stage with their incredible acting and musical performances.

The title role will be played by Lelou Parsonage, year 7, on Monday and Wednesday night, and Lola Davies, year 8, on Tuesday night and for the Wednesday matinee show, which will be performed for the new year 6 students who are visiting Flint High for their induction days.

Miss Honey, the kind and devoted teacher at Crunchem Hall who inspires Matilda to believe in herself, will be played by Grace Roberts, year 11. Stevie Duncan, year 11, will take on the role of Miss Trunchbull, and Matilda’s parents will be played by Guy Pearson, year 9, and Tanya Oldfield, year 12.

The show is directed by Sian Holmes, performing arts teacher, who has kept a strict schedule to ensure the cast are well prepared.

Callum Williams, year 12, is the stage manager and, together with his team of 12 crew, has worked on painting the set and organising props in the lead up to the show. Joe Burrows, year 12, is the lighting designer and technician.

Numerous staff have been involved in the production, including Jen Greenwood, choreographer, and Nikki Macdonald, who has hand embroidered 27 Crunchem Hall School badge emblems to go over students’ Flint High school blazers.

Fran Lister, curriculum leader for performing arts, took on the roles of chorus coach and sound technician. She said: “After the last few years it feel absolutely fantastic to get back to doing what we all love and that is putting on our annual school production.

“Matilda is a wonderful musical and our show is a visual feast full of colour and fun. The cast are an incredibly supportive and friendly bunch of students with lots of enthusiasm and energy. They have been really committed to the show since we started rehearsals in February, coming in after school and at weekends. I couldn’t be prouder of them; they have all worked so hard to create what is a truly polished and professional show.

“I would like to thank everyone for their hard work, with special thanks to Sian who has basically run the whole show. She’s a brilliant organiser and a fantastically creative director and teacher who has worked tirelessly to get the best out of our students.

“I am so excited for our opening night, and I know everyone who comes to see the show will have an amazing and uplifting experience.”

Tickets can be bought for £7 each from the school’s reception for Monday 4th, Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th July evening performances. The show starts at 7pm with a run time of 1hr 20 mins and a 20 minute interval. Refreshments will be available to purchase during the interval.