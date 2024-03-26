Flintshire school’s appeal will help families feed children over Easter

With the Easter school holidays upon us, many parents face the challenge of feeding their children over the two-week period so, to help, students and staff at Argoed High School participated in a school wide food appeal.

The school’s Easter Foodbank Appeal was launched in February to give enough time for donations to come in. Each form was given two specific items to collect to provide Flintshire Foodbank with a wide range of foods and supplies covering the 45 most needed items, and staff were given a choice of 5 different items to donate.

Sarah Hanson, curriculum leader of humanities, delivered assemblies to all students to launch the appeal. She said: “We have had a fantastic response to our Foodbank appeal. Staff and students alike have once again been extremely generous in their giving and we would like to thank everyone for their support, it is so much appreciated.

“We typically collect for Flintshire Foodbank at Christmas time, however, due to our Christmas Shoebox appeal, we decided to collect at a different time this year and chose Easter instead. This was important to us as many parents will face the challenge of feeding children over a two-week break.

“Mrs Goodwin, lead religion, values, and ethics teacher, holds many discussions in her lessons about the importance of giving, and students are always keen to get involved in the appeals we promote. One of our aims is to prepare students to be ethical, informed, and responsible young adults when they leave school and initiatives such as this one promote our school vision.”

Ian Evans, Flintshire Foodbank, collected the school’s donations on the last day of term.

Sue Leake, Project Manager at Flintshire Foodbank, said: “What a fantastic donation we’ve received from Argoed High School, we were absolutely amazed at the generosity of the staff and pupils. This huge donation of 198 kg will make a great difference to our stock, as we were running very low on some items.

“During the Easter holidays, we know we will see families in need coming to our centres, so this donation is very timely. Our nine Foodbank centres will be open over the two-week holiday with the exception of Good Friday and Easter Monday. Thank you so much to everyone who donated.”