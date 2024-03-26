Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 26th Mar 2024

Flintshire school’s appeal will help families feed children over Easter

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

With the Easter school holidays upon us, many parents face the challenge of feeding their children over the two-week period so, to help, students and staff at Argoed High School participated in a school wide food appeal. 

The school’s Easter Foodbank Appeal was launched in February to give enough time for donations to come in.  Each form was given two specific items to collect to provide Flintshire Foodbank with a wide range of foods and supplies covering the 45 most needed items, and staff were given a choice of 5 different items to donate.

Sarah Hanson, curriculum leader of humanities, delivered assemblies to all students to launch the appeal.  She said: “We have had a fantastic response to our Foodbank appeal.  Staff and students alike have once again been extremely generous in their giving and we would like to thank everyone for their support, it is so much appreciated.  

“We typically collect for Flintshire Foodbank at Christmas time, however, due to our Christmas Shoebox appeal, we decided to collect at a different time this year and chose Easter instead.  This was important to us as many parents will face the challenge of feeding children over a two-week break.

“Mrs Goodwin, lead religion, values, and ethics teacher, holds many discussions in her lessons about the importance of giving, and students are always keen to get involved in the appeals we promote.  One of our aims is to prepare students to be ethical, informed, and responsible young adults when they leave school and initiatives such as this one promote our school vision.”

Ian Evans, Flintshire Foodbank, collected the school’s donations on the last day of term. 

Sue Leake, Project Manager at Flintshire Foodbank, said: “What a fantastic donation we’ve received from Argoed High School, we were absolutely amazed at the generosity of the staff and pupils. This huge donation of 198 kg will make a great difference to our stock, as we were running very low on some items. 

“During the Easter holidays, we know we will see families in need coming to our centres, so this donation is very timely. Our nine Foodbank centres will be open over the two-week holiday with the exception of Good Friday and Easter Monday.  Thank you so much to everyone who donated.” 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Deeside construction site raid leads to arrests and £400,000 in fines
  • Solar-powered manufacturer joins forces with Flintshire luxury lodge park for unique sales event
  • Three arrested in Flintshire following ‘high-value shoplifting offence’ in Llandudno

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Deeside construction site raid leads to arrests and £400,000 in fines

    News

    Solar-powered manufacturer joins forces with Flintshire luxury lodge park for unique sales event

    News

    Three arrested in Flintshire following ‘high-value shoplifting offence’ in Llandudno

    News

    Over a third of medical students plan to leave Wales after graduating

    News

    New initiative to redistribute seized property from criminals to North Wales communities

    News

    24,000 Flintshire homes face Council Tax discount check

    News

    Flintshire high school celebrates highly positive Estyn inspection report

    News

    Ysgol Y Waun marks 50 years of education with glowing Estyn Report

    News

    Police ask parents to discuss railway safety with their children after Shotton incidents

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn