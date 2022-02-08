Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 8th Feb 2022

Updated: Tue 8th Feb

Flintshire: Rural police take part in joint operation investigating Raptor persecution and use of poisons

An operation was carried out in Flintshire today by North Wales Police’s Rural Crime Team, in partnership with the RSPB Investigations Team, the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the Welsh Government, targeting those suspected of unlawfully poisoning birds of prey.

Raptor Persecution is one of the National Wildlife Crime Unit key priorities and includes poisoning, shooting, trapping, habitat destruction and nest destruction/disturbance.

North Wales Police’s Rural Crime Team spokesperson said: “Today a joint operation with @RSPBbirders @ukwildlifecrime @WGrural took place in Flintshire investigating Raptor persecution and use of poisons in an unlawful manner. ”

“The use of poisons to target birds of prey within our countryside will not be tolerated.”

In the UK Birds of Prey are a protected species and therefore any criminal offences committed against these species are covered by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

In October last year North Wales Police Rural Crime Team seized fifteen shotguns and a deceased bird of prey following searches in the Ceiriog Valley.

The operation again targeted those suspected of unlawfully poisoning birds of prey.

Officers said the operations came following an investigation launched in July 2021 into the poisoning of a red kite, found dead in the Ceiriog Valley earlier in February.

Toxicology tests carried out on the bird by the Welsh Government revealed it tested positive for Bendiocarb – a highly toxic pesticide.

Officers believed the incident was a deliberate act.



