Posted: Sun 20th Feb 2022

Updated: Sun 20th Feb

Flintshire: ‘Rolling roadblocks’ on A55 and A494 for emergency repairs

Traffic Wales is advising drivers to allow for ‘additional travel time’ today while emergency repairs are carried out to the trunk road network in Flintshire.

There will be a series of rolling roadblocks between 11am and 12pm while repairs take place on the A55 and A494.

Sections where the rolling roadblocks will be taking place, include, A55 Westbound between J36 Broughton and J32A PentreHalkyn, A55 Eastbound between J34 Ewloe and J35 Dobshill.

Repairs are also taking place on the A494 Westbound between DromeCorner and AstonHill



