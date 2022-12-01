Flintshire residents still waiting for support with fuel costs says Deeside MP

Listen to this article

An MP has hit out at the UK Government because some residents are still waiting for support with fuel costs – with no clear date given on when they can expect payment.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has been corresponding with the Minister of State for Climate Change over the last few months, trying to pin down support for those who live in park homes and those who use alternative fuel such as oil.

Initially when the Government announced the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) and the Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) to help householders with their energy bills, those in park homes were not included. After a successful petition, in late August the Government then announced:

“Further funding will be available to provide equivalent support of £400 for energy bills for the 1% of households who will not be reached through the Energy Bill Support Scheme. This includes those who do not have a domestic electricity meter or a direct relationship with an energy supplier, such as park home residents.”

Mark Tami wrote to ask when and how this support would be paid, and in a response dated October 14 the Government said:

“Those households not on standard gas or electricity contracts, such as those living in park homes or on heat networks, and so outside the EPG Scheme, will receive support equivalent to both the EPG Scheme and the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS).

“The business with the direct commercial relationship with the energy supplier (for example the park home site owner) will receive support via the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS).

“We are introducing urgent legislation so that these savings have to be passed directly on to residents. Customers do not need to take any action in order to receive this support, which they will receive by the end of the year.

“All domestic households will also receive the £400 EBSS discount. We are working through exactly how different groups of consumers will receive this, using the most practical and tested routes available.”

Last week, the Minister responded to Mr Tami’s query about support for constituents with oil heating to confirm that they would receive support through the Alternative Fuel Payment Scheme.

“My constituents living in park homes or using oil heating are relieved to hear that they too will get money towards their heating costs,” said Mr Tami.

“But they are becoming increasingly frustrated and quite frankly, anxious, about when and how this will happen.

“Most householders have at least received part of their discount by now, but here we are hurtling towards December and people in park homes or with oil heating still don’t know when they will get their support.”

In Parliament this month Mr Tami asked the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, whether he has made an assessment of the financial impact of the delay in issuing the Energy Bills Support Scheme payments for park home residents and other households without a direct energy supply contract on those households.

The Secretary of State said that no such assessment had been made.

Mr Tami added: “So many are struggling to heat their homes this winter. We’re already well into the coldest period. The Government must pull their finger out and get this money to where it’s needed, and quickly.”

Latest News