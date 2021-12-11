Flintshire Police urge vigilance following rise in reports of doorstep pedlars claiming to be ex-offenders

Police are urging people to be vigilant following a rise in reports of doorstep pedlars working in the Flintshire area.

They are posing as ex-offenders selling goods – usually cleaning products – door-to-door as part of their rehabilitation.

Police say there are no rehabilitation services running these types of schemes in the area.

South Flintshire PCSO Connor Freel said:

“There’s been an increase in reports of persons knocking on doors, claiming to be ex-offenders and having to sell items etc in order to comply with their community orders (or similar).”

“After liaising with local probation officers, integrated offender managers and the local prison services we can confirm that there are no local schemes running of the sort and urge people to be vigilant should anyone knock on their door offering to sell them items under this guise.”

PCSO Freel added: “Whilst it is understood that there may be schemes in other areas of the country that are similar to this, we are confident that this is not something being undertaken as part of any probation or prison run service in North Wales and should be treated with vigilance.”

“You can always report anything suspicious via 101 or via the NWP web chat: Live chat | North Wales Police.”