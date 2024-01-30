Flintshire: Police appeal after vehicles damaged in two separate incidents
North Wales Police are calling on the public for assistance after two incidents of vehicle vandalism in Flintshire.
In one incident several cars had tyres slashed in the Garden City/Sealand area on Monday.
In another incident, the wing mirrors of three vehicles on Chester Road, Oakenholt, were damaged overnight between Sunday and Monday.
North Wales Police have requested anyone who has witnessed these acts or possesses CCTV footage to come forward.
Police are encouraging residents to adopt additional security measures to mitigate the risk of falling victim to similar crimes.
In a statement, PCSO Owen Prentice emphasised the importance of parking in areas covered by CCTV, suggesting the use of security lighting and advocating for vehicles to be parked in well-populated areas or ideally on private driveways, off the main road.
They urge those with any relevant information to contact the 101 helpline, quoting reference numbers 24000127184 and 24000127249.
