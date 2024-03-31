Flintshire: NEWSAR comes to aid of injured dog walker on Wales Coast Path

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team provided vital assistance to a dog walker who suffered a severe knee injury in Flintshire.

The incident, which took place on the scenic Wales Coast Path near Greenfield Dock, occurred on Saturday afternoon when the individual was unfortunately pulled over by their dogs, resulting in the injury.

Responding swiftly to a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service, the volunteer rescue team arrived at the scene to find the injured walker in significant distress.

Demonstrating their expertise, the rescue team administered pain relief to the casualty before carefully packaging and stretchered them around one kilometre to the road.

The casualty was then taken by ambulance to the hospital, where they could receive the necessary medical treatment.

“Wishing the casualty all the best with the recovery.” A team spokesperson said.

NEWSAR is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year; the team primarily operates in North East Wales, covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys.

In addition to their local work, NEWSAR regularly assists other Mountain Rescue teams in North Wales, as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

The team is comprised entirely of volunteers who dedicate their time to search for vulnerable people missing from home or those in need of rescue.

It costs approximately £30,000 per year to run the team, covering fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment, training courses, and essential team equipment such as ropes and stretchers.

As a registered charity, NEWSAR relies primarily on grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections, and collection tins to fund its vital operations.

Find out more here: https://www.newsar.org.uk/donate