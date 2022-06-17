Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th Jun 2022

Flintshire man dies following collision in Cheshire on Thursday

A Flintshire man has died following a collision in Cheshire on Thursday.

At around 4.45pm on Thursday 16 June, police were called to reports of a collision on the A500 in Barthomley near Crewe.

Officers attended the scene and found there had been a collision between three vehicles, a black Renault Clio, a red Ford Fiesta and a blue Seat Ateca.

Sadly, the driver of the Clio, a 29-year-old man from Mostyn, Flintshire, died as a result of the incident. His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 57-year-old woman from Crewe, was also taken to hospital, her injuries are not believed to be serious.

Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 quoting IML 1294432 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us .

Alternatively, anyone with information can report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously .



